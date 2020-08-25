Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Judge dismisses complaint from Loveland marijuana ballot petitioners

By BizWest Staff — 

LOVELAND — A state district judge declined to hear a lawsuit from a group attempting to place a question to allow marijuana retailers to operate in Loveland against the city clerk.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the judge did not believe the court had jurisdiction to hear the complaint, which alleged City Clerk Patti Garcia misled the pro-marijuana petitioners about how much time they had to gather signatures.

