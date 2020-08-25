JBS donates $100,000 to UCHealth Greeley Hospital

GREELEY — The largest employer in the city of Greeley is giving $100,000 to UCHealth Greeley Hospital for COVID-19 support.
JBS USA is giving the money to help the hospital care for patients with financial troubles, including helping to pay for medicine, grocery delivery while in quarantine, providing rent and utility assistance to uninsured patients and covering the cost of hotel rooms for homeless patients or those who share living arrangements with others and cannot self-isolate.
The funds will also be used to bolster testing for the virus.
“The UCHealth team has been an amazing community partner during the COVID-19 challenge, spending countless courageous hours helping serve our city in a time of need,” JBS USA CEO Andre Nogueira said in a statement.
UCHealth Greeley, which recently marked its one-year anniversary since opening, has treated approximately 160 inpatients with COVID-19.
Sponsored Content
