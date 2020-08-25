Fort Collins officials clear plans for six-story Midtown hotel

FORT COLLINS — Plans for a six-story Marriott-branded hotel just south of the Colorado State University campus have been approved by Fort Collins planners.

City officials approved the development at the corner of South College Avenue and West Prospect Road mostly as proposed last week. However, the city is requiring the hotel to offer free bike rentals and passes to the city’s bus system to cover a smaller-than-usual number of bike stalls for the project’s type.

The hotel plans, proposed by former Elizabeth Hotel developer MacMillan Development LLC, were originally submitted last September and call for 150 rooms, a restaurant and meeting space encompassing 87,841 square feet.

That site currently houses a former Chuck E. Cheese franchise, which will be demolished as part of the plan.

MacMillan Development owner Stu MacMillan did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

