CUTLINE: An artist's rendering shows the exterior of a Chick-fil-A restaurant planned at the corner of Bradburn Boulevard and 120th Avenue. Courtesy Broomfield City Council documents.

Chick-fil-A plans Broomfield restaurant

By Lucas High — 

BROOMFIELD — Chick-fil-A fans in Broomfield may soon be able to enjoy a chicken sandwich without the need for a trek to Superior or Westminster. 

The fast-food chain plans a new location at the corner of Bradburn Boulevard and 120th Avenue, according to plans submitted to the city. 

The new Chick-fil-A will be just more than 5,000 square feet and will feature dual drive-through lanes.

A request for a special use authorization to allow construction to begin on the new restaurant is set to go before the Broomfield City Council Tuesday evening. 

