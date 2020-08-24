Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Smartsheet acquires Denver’s Brandfolder for $155M

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Brandfolder, a Denver-based tech firm for managing marketing materials, has agreed to be acquired by Seattle-based Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR).

The Denver Post reports Smartsheet plans to pay $155 million for the 60-person company, which is expected to close in September.

DENVER — Brandfolder, a Denver-based tech firm for managing marketing materials, has agreed to be acquired by Seattle-based Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR).

The Denver Post reports Smartsheet plans to pay $155 million for the 60-person company, which is expected to close in September.


 