Polis lends tentative support for income tax ballot measure

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis said he supports the intent behind a Republican-backed ballot initiative to cut the state’s income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%.
The Colorado Sun reports while Polis supports the idea behind the ballot measure as a relief tool for Coloradans dealing with the economic damage of COVID-19, his office said he won’t make an endorsement until the measure is set as it will appear on November ballots.
Sponsored Content
Webinar – Commercial Real Estate Impact: What landlords and tenants should know.
Commercial real estate has been heavily affected by the economic downturn, with some tenants struggling to make payments, some landlords working with tenants on rent relief, and with lenders negotiating workout agreements with landlords. At the same time, real estate experts are anticipating what permanent changes might be affecting the sector. What will the new norms be for real estate, including office, retail, industrial, etc.?
DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis said he supports the intent behind a Republican-backed ballot initiative to cut the state’s income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%.
The Colorado Sun reports while Polis supports the idea behind the ballot measure as a relief tool for Coloradans dealing with the economic damage of COVID-19, his office said he won’t make an endorsement until the measure is set as it will appear on November ballots.
Sponsored Content
Meet a Business Banking Relationship Manager
The local business banking team at Elevations Credit Union provides a consultative approach to help you realize long-term success for your business. Get to know four of our team members in this Q&A.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!