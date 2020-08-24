Polis lends tentative support for income tax ballot measure

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis said he supports the intent behind a Republican-backed ballot initiative to cut the state’s income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%.

The Colorado Sun reports while Polis supports the idea behind the ballot measure as a relief tool for Coloradans dealing with the economic damage of COVID-19, his office said he won’t make an endorsement until the measure is set as it will appear on November ballots.