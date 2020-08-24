Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Longmont City Council to consider allowing longer leases in city properties

By BizWest Staff — 

LONGMONT — The Longmont City Council will take public comment and potentially vote to place a ballot measure for the November elections to allow entities to lease city property for more than 20 years at a time.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports 54.5% of city residents voted against that measure in the 2019 municipal elections.

LONGMONT — The Longmont City Council will take public comment and potentially vote to place a ballot measure for the November elections to allow entities to lease city property for more than 20 years at a time.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports 54.5% of city residents voted against that measure in the 2019 municipal elections.


 