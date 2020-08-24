First phase of Longmont’s South Main Station complete

LONGMONT — The first phase of South Main Station, a large, mixed-use development along Main Street at First Avenue in Longmont, is complete, according to the project’s developer Mass Equities Inc.

That phase, built by Brinkman Construction Inc. and designed by Shears Adkins Rockmore Architects, includes four of the five planned apartment buildings with 253 units and 10,000 square feet of ground floor retail space.

“Mass Equities is excited that this first phase of South Main Station Apartments is completed, providing for the growing demand for new apartments and retail amenities in downtown Longmont,” Mass Equities principal Brian Bair said in a prepared statement. “Brinkman was the perfect strategic partner to help bring our vision of a community with an updated urban feel that still reflects Longmont’s historic charm.”

South Main Station is part of the $70-million redevelopment of the former Butterball Turkey plant.

The project, which began to take shape about five years ago, hit several snags before construction got underway in earnest. In 2015, the developer discovered that dirt from the turkey plant construction contained coal ash, which can contain arsenic. Construction workers also discovered thick concrete columns extending up to 30 feet below ground that had to be dug up. Those delays were followed up by financing struggles a few years later that further slowed progress.

