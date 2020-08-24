Company seeking tax incentive for Louisville sports complex

LOUISVILLE — A local firm is seeking a package of tax and fee incentives from Louisville to build an indoor sports complex in the Colorado Technology Center business park.

The COplex LLC, an entity registered by Sharon Rhatigan to a Boulder post office box, plans to focus on basketball and volleyball facilities and has identified a roughly 23,000-square-foot property at 1776 Boxelder St. as a potential location for the complex, according to a memo from Louisville’s economic vitality office.

“The COplex LLC hopes to reach agreement on the proposed space in the very near

future to meet its opening timeline,” which anticipates a late summer 2021 opening, the memo said.

The company, owned by Sharon and Kyle Rhatigan, plans for $4.1 million to $4.3 million in capital costs to get the complex off the ground and is seeking $18,720 in building permit fee rebates, $64,500 in construction use tax incentives and a $6,000 reduction in consumer use taxes.

“Based on estimates, the city will receive $212,640 in new revenue from the fees and taxes” should the project come to fruition, city documents show.

The agreement is void if the complex is not built by Jan. 31, 2022, or if the business does not remain in Louisville for at least seven years.

The Rhatigans could not be reached for comment Monday.

According to Louisville city documents, COplex could employ between 5 and 15 full-time

employees and between 50-100 part-time employees with a total annual payroll of $400,000 to $600,000.

A resolution to approve the business assistance agreement will be considered Tuesday by the Louisville City Council.

