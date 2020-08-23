Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Fort Collins sues Larimer County over electronic billboard

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — The city of Fort Collins is suing Larimer County officials after it approved an electronic billboard near the Arapaho Bend Natural Area southeast of the city.

The Coloradan reports that the city claims the billboard stands in the way of its long-term annexation plans for future development.

