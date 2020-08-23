Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Environmental groups sue to stop BLM allowing drilling in southwest Colorado

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Six groups have banded together in federal court in Denver to stop the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s plans to loosen drilling regulation in the state’s southwest corner.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the groups claim the plans violate federal law by not taking local greenhouse gas emissions or impact on nearby endangered species into account.

