Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



CU Boulder reports 13 COVID cases, CSU reports nine

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — The University of Colorado-Boulder reported 13 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 2,096 tests taken during the first few days of the school year.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the tests are primarily of students living on-campus, who are required to take a test before moving in.

Colorado State University reported 9 students had tested positive last week during move-ins. The University of Northern Colorado did not have a page detailing COVID test results on campus as of Sunday night.

BOULDER — The University of Colorado-Boulder reported 13 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 2,096 tests taken during the first few days of the school year.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the tests are primarily of students living on-campus, who are required to take a test before moving in.

Colorado State University reported 9 students had tested positive last week during move-ins. The University of Northern Colorado did not have a page detailing COVID test results on campus as of Sunday night.


 