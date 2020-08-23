CU Boulder reports 13 COVID cases, CSU reports nine

BOULDER — The University of Colorado-Boulder reported 13 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 2,096 tests taken during the first few days of the school year.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the tests are primarily of students living on-campus, who are required to take a test before moving in.

Sponsored Content Webinar – Commercial Real Estate Impact: What landlords and tenants should know.

Commercial real estate has been heavily affected by the economic downturn, with some tenants struggling to make payments, some landlords working with tenants on rent relief, and with lenders negotiating workout agreements with landlords. At the same time, real estate experts are anticipating what permanent changes might be affecting the sector. What will the new norms be for real estate, including office, retail, industrial, etc.? Read More

Colorado State University reported 9 students had tested positive last week during move-ins. The University of Northern Colorado did not have a page detailing COVID test results on campus as of Sunday night.