Funding Friday: BillGo, Stream.io, Honcho bring in combined $80M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
This week’s notable rounds:
- Fort Collins-based BillGo Inc. said it raised $60 million as it prepares another round of hiring and a marketing effort towards financial institutions. The company builds software for instantaneous payments between people and utility and subscription service providers. While the company disclosed raising $41.68 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week, CEO Dan Holt told BizWest the remainder of about $19 million has been committed by large financial institutions that are looking to become both equity investors and customers.
- Chat integration firm Stream.io Inc. raised $15 million in its Series A round last week for a general hiring effort in both its Boulder headquarters and its offices in Amsterdam.
- Longmont-based Honcho raised a $5.24 million Series A round, according to SEC disclosures on Wednesday. The company, which is registered under the name FairWords Inc., builds software to monitor intra-company communications for human resources violations.
Other rounds this week (source: SEC)
Aug. 18: NoBo Inc., Boulder, $1 million equity round opened
