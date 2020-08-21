Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



BizWest Podcast, August 21, 2020: Sarah Woodson & CU Boulder’s job loss warnings

By Dan Mika — 

In this week’s episode, Lucas High speaks with Sarah Woodson of the Denver-based non-profit Color of Cannabis about its efforts at the crossroads of criminal justice reform and the marijuana industry, and Dan Mika and Lucas talk about the CU-Leeds School of Business’ newest estimate that more than 120,000 jobs will be permanently gone in Colorado by the end of the year.

