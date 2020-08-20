Oil and gas commission cancels hearing health-effects report

DENVER — The state’s new oil and gas commission decided to cancel or delay a presentation about the health effects of drilling when the industry objected.

Colorado Newsline reported that the commission, now a fulltime, paid public body that will write the rules that will regulate the oil and gas industry, was set to hear about a study that concluded that drilling can have negative health effects. The commission recognized the industry objections and agreed to at least delay hearing about the health-effects study.