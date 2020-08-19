Pueblo steel mill expansion could add 1,000 jobs

PUEBLO — A massive expansion of the Pueblo steel mill could add 1,000 jobs to the city.
The Denver Post reported that EVRAZ North America plans a $500 million expansion with the help of state tax incentives. The project includes a solar installation that will generate power for Xcel Energy.
