Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Pueblo steel mill expansion could add 1,000 jobs

By BizWest Staff — 

PUEBLO — A massive expansion of the Pueblo steel mill could add 1,000 jobs to the city.

The Denver Post reported that EVRAZ North America plans a $500 million expansion with the help of state tax incentives. The project includes a solar installation that will generate power for Xcel Energy.

 


 