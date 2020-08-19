Loveland housing authority appoints director of its nonprofit Aspire3D

LOVELAND — The Loveland Housing Authority has appointed Lori Kempter as the new executive director of Aspire3D, which connects Loveland Housing Authority communities to resources that improve quality of life.
The position will focus on innovation, collaborative program creation and increasing fund development opportunities to support the on-going programs of the organization. “We are hiring a high-caliber non-profit professional who will continue to lead Aspire3D to provide services to our residents, above and beyond providing quality affordable housing,” Jeff Feneis, executive director of the housing authority said in a written statement.
Kempter joins Aspire3D with more than a decade of non-profit experience specializing in grant management, program development and mental health counseling. She has served on a variety of local and national councils, largely focused on housing equality and serving vulnerable populations.
Aspire3D is committed to creating quality resources to address immediate household needs, encourage education, stimulate household economic development, and encourage self-sufficiency. In addition to providing affordable housing to low and moderate-income families, the Loveland Housing Authority and its non-profit affiliate, Aspire3D, administers programs for homeless veterans, the elderly, and children’s programs such as working with the school district on early childhood reading and other educational based programs.
