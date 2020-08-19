Greeley City Council OKs bond for affordable housing, rezone for Two Rivers Marketplace

GREELEY — The Greeley City Council approved two items in its weekly meeting that pave the way for future large-scale residential and commercial developments on the city’s east and west sides.
The city’s contribution to a total of $13.61 million in bonds alongside Weld County was approved in a unanimous consent agenda vote. The money will be used to help offset the costs of a proposed 240-unit affordable housing complex east of the Greeley Mall, to be developed by the Spokane-based Inland Group, which owns and operates multiple senior living homes and apartment complexes along Colorado’s northern Front Range.
Sponsored Content
Meet a Business Banking Relationship Manager
The local business banking team at Elevations Credit Union provides a consultative approach to help you realize long-term success for your business. Get to know four of our team members in this Q&A.
Inland declined to comment further on Monday about the project because of ongoing confidential negotiations but said construction could start as soon as the second quarter of 2021.
The council also unanimously finalized rezoning of the Two Rivers Marketplace area at the corner of West 10th Street and 83rd Avenue from a residential designation to high-density commercial. The entire area spans just under 39 acres on the city’s west side.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
GREELEY — The Greeley City Council approved two items in its weekly meeting that pave the way for future large-scale residential and commercial developments on the city’s east and west sides.
The city’s contribution to a total of $13.61 million in bonds alongside Weld County was approved in a unanimous consent agenda vote. The money will be used to help offset the costs of a proposed 240-unit affordable housing complex east of the Greeley Mall, to be developed by the Spokane-based Inland Group, which owns and operates multiple senior living homes and apartment complexes along Colorado’s northern Front Range.
Sponsored Content
Webinar – Commercial Real Estate Impact: What landlords and tenants should know.
Commercial real estate has been heavily affected by the economic downturn, with some tenants struggling to make payments, some landlords working with tenants on rent relief, and with lenders negotiating workout agreements with landlords. At the same time, real estate experts are anticipating what permanent changes might be affecting the sector. What will the new norms be for real estate, including office, retail, industrial, etc.?
Inland declined to comment further on Monday about the project because of ongoing confidential negotiations but said construction could start as soon as the second quarter of 2021.
The council also unanimously finalized rezoning of the Two Rivers Marketplace area at the corner of West 10th Street and 83rd Avenue from a residential designation to high-density commercial. The entire area spans just under 39 acres on the city’s west side.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!