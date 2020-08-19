Greeley City Council OKs bond for affordable housing, rezone for Two Rivers Marketplace

GREELEY — The Greeley City Council approved two items in its weekly meeting that pave the way for future large-scale residential and commercial developments on the city’s east and west sides.

The city’s contribution to a total of $13.61 million in bonds alongside Weld County was approved in a unanimous consent agenda vote. The money will be used to help offset the costs of a proposed 240-unit affordable housing complex east of the Greeley Mall, to be developed by the Spokane-based Inland Group, which owns and operates multiple senior living homes and apartment complexes along Colorado’s northern Front Range.

Inland declined to comment further on Monday about the project because of ongoing confidential negotiations but said construction could start as soon as the second quarter of 2021.

The council also unanimously finalized rezoning of the Two Rivers Marketplace area at the corner of West 10th Street and 83rd Avenue from a residential designation to high-density commercial. The entire area spans just under 39 acres on the city’s west side.

