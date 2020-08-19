Body Balance Strength & Wellness moving to new Walnut location

BOULDER — Faced with unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19, Body Balance Strength & Wellness is moving the gym from its longtime Iris Avenue location to similarly sized but less costly space on Walnut Street.
“I’ve never seen an industry gutted overnight,” Body Balance owner Jason Busch said of the pandemic’s impact on the fitness realm.
“Ultimately, we’d be out of business if we stayed put,” he said. “We’d eventually be sucked dry.”
Thankfully for Busch, “when you’re a small business and an owner operator, you can pivot on a dime,” he said.
The personal training gym is moving to a roughly 3,400-square-foot space at 4735 Walnut Street, which is “significantly less expensive” than the current high-visibility, 3,700-square-foot location at 2747 Iris Ave. The move is expected to happen in January.
A use review application for the new business location will be reviewed Thursday by Boulder’s Planning Board.
“Our facility is unique in Boulder in that we have a group of professionals who come together to help our customers and clients. People come to us who have a goal. Get stronger, decrease pain, increase mobility, and help achieve something important to them,” according to a memo submitted by Busch to Boulder planners. “I like to say we have a community of like-minded individuals all focused on helping the client achieve wants and needs.”
The Walnut Street Body Balance Strength & Wellness will employ two full-time workers and as many as 14 part-time contractors, planning documents show.
“Our group of professionals includes a chiropractor, physical therapist, personal trainers, yoga therapists, and myofascial release therapists,” the application said.
The gym will serve personal training clients on an individual basis, as well as in small groups. It will be open for self-directed workouts 24 hours a day.
“We will have a full strength area focusing on functional training and athleticism development. There will be offices for the professionals and open floor space for the strength area,” the planning memo said. “Once that plan is determined then the client will start where needed based upon the assessment.”
