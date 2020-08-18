Garfield County steps up opposition to oil and gas regulations

Garfield County, the second-largest oil and gas producer in Colorado, has stepped up its opposition to oil and gas regulation and hired a major law firm to press its case.
The Colorado Sun reported that the county is spending $1.5 million to make its case about regulations that it says will damage the county’s economy. The county has joined with 22 other counties and cities in the Western and Rural Local Government Coalition.
Sponsored Content
Meet a Business Banking Relationship Manager
The local business banking team at Elevations Credit Union provides a consultative approach to help you realize long-term success for your business. Get to know four of our team members in this Q&A.