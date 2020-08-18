Developer plans annexation of 90 acres in north Fort Collins for mixed-use neighborhood

FORT COLLINS — An unknown entity is preparing to start the annexation process for a 90-acre mixed-use neighborhood development in Fort Collins’ northeast corner.

The annexation would bring in the 90 acres from three plots of undeveloped land just west of the Mulberry Street/I-25 interchange. County officials last valued the property at just more than $51,000.

Public notices for the meeting to consider the annexation indicate the property is slated for a “mixture of future commercial, office, and mixed-use neighborhood” zoning, but specific outlines for developments or zoning for the properties are not part of the proposal.

The property has been owned by Timnath-based Springer-Fisher Inc. since 1992. BizWest could not reach the company for comment Tuesday.

The annexation is set for a virtual hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday; it would also require approval from the city’s Planning and Zoning Board and the City Council.

