DeDecker sculpture receives presidential endorsement

LOVELAND — A monument recognizing the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women voting rights 100 years ago today is a step closer to approval.

The Hill reported that President Trump has said he will sign a bill authored by Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, that would permit the placement of the sculpture in Washington, D.C. The U.S. House has already passed the bill; it awaits action in the Senate.

The sculpture is being created by Loveland artist Jane DeDecker. It is called “Every Word We Utter,” and it features Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sojourner Truth, Alice Paul and Ida B. Wells, women credited with moving the nation toward passage of the 19th Amendment.

Neguse’s bill is co-sponsored by all members of the Colorado delegation.

