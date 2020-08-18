California real estate company buys Loveland Amazon facility for $32.63M

LOVELAND — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. has sold its Amazon Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN)-occupied warehouse in Loveland to a California-based real estate holding company for just over $32.6 million.

A subsidiary of Mark IV Capital closed the sale for 4541 Viking Way on Aug. 4, according to Larimer County property records.

County records do not have a recent valuation for the building. However, McWhinney funded construction with a $3.78 million offering in 2018, according to disclosures to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at the time.

Amazon took over the 123,000-square-foot building late last year as a “last-mile” sorting center to connect delivery drivers in the region to packages sent from the larger distribution centers in Thornton and Aurora. It currently hosts about 200 employees.

The e-commerce giant also operates a 19,000-square-foot distribution center and a software development office in Boulder, along with the acquisition of warehouse-robotics startup Canvas Technology LLC last April.

Mark IV lists properties in Broomfield’s Eldorado Ridge and five properties in Englewood, Centennial and Denver among its Colorado portfolio.

