UCHealth opens COVID test center at MCR

LOVELAND — UCHealth is now operating a drive-through specimen-collection center in Loveland for individuals to be tested for the novel coronavirus.

The collection center is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays on the east side of UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, 2500 Rocky Mountain Ave. Patients should enter the campus via the hospital’s emergency department entrance then follow the signs to the collection center registration area. Once the specimen has been collected, the patient will follow signs to exit back onto Rocky Mountain Avenue.

The new collection center is one of a handful of UCHealth locations to offer both the nasal swab test, which detects the presence of the COVID-19 virus in the nasal passages, and the blood test, which measures for the presence of antibodies.

Appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment, patients can go to uchealth.org. Those who have a written or electronic doctor’s order can access the center during the normal hours.

The cost for the COVID-19 nasal swab is $85 and the antibody test is $100. Most health insurance plans will cover the cost of testing, but patients are encouraged to check with their health insurance plan for coverage details.

Test results are typically reported 3-5 days after the specimen is collected.

The MCR test center is UCHealth’s third drive-through center in Larimer County.

