PFC earns Best Place to Work honors

GREELEY — PFC USA, trade name for Professional Finance Co. Inc. of Greeley, has been recognized by insideARM as the nation’s 2020 Best Place to Work in Collections. The award is the ninth time since 2008 and the sixth consecutive year PFC has earned recognition as one of the best places to work in the accounts receivable management industry.

For the second time in three years, PFC was ranked No. 1 in the large companies category — companies with more than 150 workers.

“The foundation of PFC’s sustained success has always been our valued team-members,” Charlie Shoop, president, said in a written statement. “Our employment practices and workplace culture are directly responsible for the consumer-centric approach, exceptional service and industry-leading performance PFC delivers for its clients. We thank and congratulate all of our team for their role in helping us earn this distinction.”

InsideARM is a news and information provider for the collections industry. Companies from across the U.S. entered the contest, which evaluated each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, then surveyed employees to measure the employee experience.

PFC was founded in 1904 and serves a national client base in health care, government, utilities and other credit-grantors.

