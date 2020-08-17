Noodles CFO leaving to pursue other business opportunities

BROOMFIELD — Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) chief financial officer Ken Kuick is leaving his position with the pasta chain “to pursue other business interests,” according to a company news release.

Kuick, who has been CFO since 2018, will resign effective Aug. 21.

“It has been a great pleasure to serve as CFO of Noodles & Co. over the past two years,” Kuick said in a prepared statement. “I have the utmost confidence in the brand, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with one of the most dedicated teams in the restaurant industry.”

Noodles has begun a search for Kuick’s replacement.

