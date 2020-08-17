Nominations for 40 Under Forty now open

Nominations have now opened for the BizWest Northern Colorado 40 Under Forty awards recognition.
The 40 Under Forty program recognizes 40 up-and-coming business leaders under 40 years of age who are making a mark on their communities through professional success and volunteer activities. Winners are seen as the young business professionals who are shaping the future of Northern Colorado.
Sponsored Content
Meet a Business Banking Relationship Manager
The local business banking team at Elevations Credit Union provides a consultative approach to help you realize long-term success for your business. Get to know four of our team members in this Q&A.
To be considered, applicants need to:
- Be under 40 years of age on or before Dec. 31, 2020.
- Not have been a previous 40 Under Forty honoree.
- Have achieved a leadership role at his or her firm.
- Have had an impact on, as well as maintained leadership in, his or her organization.
- Live and work in Larimer or Weld counties.
- Show significant achievements in the community as seen through professional recognition.
- Have worked to help others through community service and charitable giving.
Deadline for submission is Friday, Sept. 11. The application form can be found here.