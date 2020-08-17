Nominations for 40 Under Forty now open

Nominations have now opened for the BizWest Northern Colorado 40 Under Forty awards recognition.

The 40 Under Forty program recognizes 40 up-and-coming business leaders under 40 years of age who are making a mark on their communities through professional success and volunteer activities. Winners are seen as the young business professionals who are shaping the future of Northern Colorado.

To be considered, applicants need to:

Be under 40 years of age on or before Dec. 31, 2020.

Not have been a previous 40 Under Forty honoree.

Have achieved a leadership role at his or her firm.

Have had an impact on, as well as maintained leadership in, his or her organization.

Live and work in Larimer or Weld counties.

Show significant achievements in the community as seen through professional recognition.

Have worked to help others through community service and charitable giving.