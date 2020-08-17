Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Carvana may bring first auto vending machine to state

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — The first Carvana auto vending machine may be coming to Denver.

BusinessDen reported the Arizona-based company has applied to build a showroom and seven-level glass  vending machine on Evans Avenue, the first in the state. To this point, the online auto dealer has had delivery in the state but not a dealership location.

 

