Oldest brick building in Longmont placed on market

LONGMONT — What may be the oldest brick building in Longmont may soon have a new use.

The Emerson and Buckingham Bank at 321 Main St. in Longmont is now for sale. It’s owners, Jon and Peg Schallert, bought the building in 2014 for $389,000, according to Boulder County property records.

The Schallerts, who have the property recorded under Joseph Donovan LLC, said they had an historian review the history of the building and determined that it was the oldest brick building in the city with its lineage dating to 1875. There is an older wood structure in Longmont, Jon Schallert said.

The building housed Longmont’s first bank. The Schallerts, who operate The Schallert Group, a destination marketing training business, spent 21 months restoring the building. They used the building as their headquarters and conducted training there but have since transitioned to online delivery of their services.

Kimberlee McKee, executive director of the Longmont Downtown Development Authority, said the building is positioned to anchor continuing growth and development in the downtown district.

“This is a fantastic building that is full of character and really is what a lot of users are looking for — something that offers charm and the ability to still have a walkable urban destination where people can have meetings over coffee and go to lunch and go shopping,” she said.

For Jon Schallert, the investment was a way to practice what he preaches to independent business owners.

“It was important to us to be part of our city’s downtown development as we brought business owners from across North America to Longmont and taught them how to reinvent their communities,” he said. “Now our business, like many others, is entering a new internet-based phase as the economy evolves.”

“We expect that this building will attract the kind of individual or company that will complement the wealth of shops, restaurants, breweries and offices that are within walking distance. This is certainly a special place.”

The building is 4,851 square feet spread over two stories. The upstairs could be used for business or for residential purposes. It has a garage, one of the few in downtown.

