Bank of Colorado opens Thornton branch

THORNTON — Fort Collins-based Bank of Colorado has opened a new branch in Thornton off Interstate 25 and 120th Avenue.
The new branch is at 901 E. 120th Ave. and joins the bank’s 50 branches and is the seventh in the Denver metro area.
Leading the Thornton branch will be branch president Derek Otte. A graduate of the University of Northern Colorado and long-term resident of Denver, Otte has 15 years of community banking experience.
The new branch is fully open and includes the new ATM LIVE. This technology allows Bank of Colorado to fulfill customers’ needs beyond regular banking hours with live tellers and serves as an additional contactless option for customers.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve the north metro community and extend Bank of Colorado’s footprint in the Denver area,” said Otte in a written statement.
“We look forward to continuing our growth in Denver,” said Shawn Osthoff, Bank of Colorado president. “This new location will provide greater convenience to our existing customers, as well as help us to gain new relationships in Denver.”
The bank plans a “Social Distancing Friendly Drive Thru Grand Opening” on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the new branch.
