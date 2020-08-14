Sportswear brand On launches Boulder-based running team

BOULDER — Swiss sportswear brand On AG recently launched On Athletics Club, a professional running team based in Boulder.
The eight team members will train full-time in a Boulder facility to compete in national and international competitions, according to an On news release.
The team is currently made up of:
- Joe Klecker, University of Colorado graduate, bona fide All-American athlete, PAC-12 Champion, 7-time All -American and 2-time NCAA runner-up in cross country.
- Alicia Monson, University of Wisconsin graduate, NCAA indoor 5,000m Champion, Milrose Games Champion and Big Ten record holder in 3,000m.
- Leah Falland (O’Connor), Michigan State University graduate, captain of the 2014 NCAA Cross Country national championship team and winner of over a dozen Big Ten championship titles. Personal achievements include two-time NCAA Champion for the indoor mile and 3,000m Steeplechase.
- Emily Oren, Hillsdale College graduate, nine NCAA national titles, a national force in the 3,000m Steeplechase and a Honda Women’s Collegiate Sports Award recipient.
- Alicja Konieczek, native of Poland, Western States College graduate, 9 NCAA Championships, ran for Poland’s IAAF World Championships team in 2019 and was the Summer Universiade Gold Medalist.
- Carlos Villarreal, native of Mexico, Gold Medalist at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru, national U-23 Mexican record holder in 1,500m and the first Mexican U-23 to run a mile in under 4 minutes.
- Oliver “Olli” Hoare, native of Australia, University of Wisconsin graduate, 1,500m NCAA Champion, eight-time All-American and nine-time Big Ten Champion in Cross Country, indoor and outdoor track.
- George “Geordie” Beamish, native of New Zealand, NAU graduate, with personal achievements that include three-time NCAA Cross Country Team Champion and six-time NCAA All-American.