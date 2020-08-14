Elk foundation directs $2.5M to elk, habitat projects

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and several partner organizations are contributing $2.5 million for use in county and statewide elk and elk habitat projects.

The foundation contributed $611,000 directly and leveraged $1.9 million from groups that include national forests, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, universities and other groups.

“These funds assist three research projects including one that helps biologists learn more about why elk recruitment is ailing and another focusing on how elk are impacted by human recreational activity,” Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer, said in a press release. “Habitat enhancement projects include forest thinning, prescribed burning and repairing water developments, all to help elk, deer and many other species of wildlife.”

There are 29 chapters and nearly 17,000 RMEF members in Colorado.

“This funding is only available because of the passion and dedication of our hard-working volunteers,” said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO.

Since 1987, RMEF and its partners completed 790 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects in Colorado with a combined value of more than $178.2 million. These projects protected or enhanced 469,886 acres of habitat and opened or improved public access to 122,107 acres, the foundation said.

A full list of projects can be found here.

