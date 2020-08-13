Vectra Bank moving Broomfield branch

BROOMFIELD — The Vectra Bank branch in Broomfield is moving from its current location at 1990 W. 10th Ave. to new space within the Jeffco Business Park at 8870 W. 116th Circle.
The new branch will be a full-service location offering ATM, night deposit, personal banking and consumer lending, small business and commercial banking services, as well as a community room for meetings and other events, according to a Vectra news release.
“Broomfield is an important and growing market for Vectra Bank in Colorado. Adding a new branch will allow us to better serve our customers with improved parking and easier access for customers in a developing part of town,” said Bruce Alexander, president & CEO of Vectra Bank Colorado “We’re excited to serve our customers in this new facility and we look forward to the groundbreaking and construction process beginning soon.”
Vectra has occupied the 10th Avenue location for 22 years. That property was purchased in June by the Credit Union of Colorado.
Credit Union of Colorado, which bought the building this month for $1.425 million, expects the new full-service branch will open by December 2021.
