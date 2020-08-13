St. Julien Hotel lays off 208 furloughed employees

BOULDER — The St. Julien Hotel and Spa in Boulder recently notified state regulators of its intent to lay off 208 workers who were furloughed this year.

The layoffs impact a range of positions from cooks to human resources managers to sales coordinators, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice provided to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

WARN notices are generally required when a company with more than 100 employees has a mass layoff or closes.

The St. Julien’s WARN letter, sent by hotel general manager Robert Trotter, is dated July 3 but it is marked as being received by CDLE on Aug. 10.

The hotel, which furloughed workers in late March, intended to bring those employees back but demand for hotel accommodations has remained depressed.

“With such a significant reduction in our business in a rapidly evolving situation, we have to make painful choices that would have seemed unthinkable just a short time ago,” Trotter wrote. “The reality is we need to take further action to support the long-term operation of the company in a completely new operating environment.”

