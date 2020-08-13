Boulder extends COVI-19 Business Recovery Program

BOULDER — Boulder has extended its Business Recovery Program, a set of regulatory adjustments aimed at helping local businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic, through Oct. 31.
The program, initially set to expire Sept. 30, extends:
- Current street closures along Pearl Street and at the Event Street on University Hill.
- Re-routing of the HOP Bus to Walnut Street in sections of the downtown core.
- Designation of existing curbside pick-up locations.
- Temporary waiver of the minimum parking requirement for businesses citywide
Expansion permits and curbside pickup locations already issued under the BBRP will automatically be extended through Oct. 31, according to a Boulder news release. There is no requirement that businesses notify the city if they do not wish to continue their expansion after Sept. 30.
“The city recognizes that there may be interest in the return of outdoor expansion options in the future,” the release said. “The city will continue to work with the state, Boulder County Public Health and Boulder Business Response and Recovery Alliance partners to explore future options while balancing the community’s safety, economic and quality of life interests.”
For more information on the Boulder Business Recovery Program, visit bouldercolorado.gov/planning/boulder-business-recovery.
