Greeley scales back Oktobrewfest

GREELEY — Greeley’s 2020 Oktobrewfest will not be held as it is typically in Lincoln Park, but event organizers are still going forward with a smaller recognition of the annual tradition, according to a Greeley Downtown Development Authority news release.

“Instead of going forward with the annual large fundraiser for the DDA held in Lincoln Park, we’re bringing the celebration to our bars and restaurants in hopes that they reap some benefits since they have been through so much in 2020. We hope we can bring a few more folks down to the open-air seating on the plazas by having some German food available, tap-takeovers at the bars, some minimal outdoor entertainment, and a few games and contests,” DDA director of experience Alison Hamling said in the release. “We’re also spreading it out over the last three days of the open container outdoor seating on the plazas — Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.”

DDA is currently seeking sponsors for the event.

