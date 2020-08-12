Developer proposes 233,000-square-foot mixed-use development north of Old Town

FORT COLLINS — A Fort Collins developer has proposed to build a three-building, 212-unit apartment complex a little under a mile north of the Old Town Square.

Dubbed Block One of Old Town North, the development consists of 212 units across two three-story buildings and one four-story building, along with about 3,000 square feet of commercial space in the westernmost building for an undefined “community amenity” for local residents.

The project spans just over seven acres on undeveloped land on Jerome Street just east of the intersection of North College Avenue and Suniga Drive.

Black Timber Land Co., a Fort Collins-based design-build firm, is the developer.

Principal Kyle Meyer told BizWest by email that the company has yet to determine the mix of unit sizes and bedrooms, along with the total cost and timeline of the project. He also said the specific architecture is still in its conceptual stages.

“Our continued conversations with the city will help define our direction,” he said.

The concept is scheduled for its first round of reviews on Thursday.

