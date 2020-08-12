ARCA Biopharma sets September as target for first application on potential COVID treatment

WESTMINSTER — Gene therapy maker ARCA biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO) said it completed initial talks with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over its plans to test its primary drug candidate as a treatment for severe COVID-19-related blood clotting.

In a statement, the Westminster company said it now plans to submit an Investigational New Drug application in September, which is required before a drug developer can start human trials or ship experimental drugs across state lines.

Sponsored Content 3 Ways to Handle Anxiety About the Coronavirus Pandemic

Though medical professionals are learning more about the coronavirus pandemic every day, the unknown can be stressful for anyone. An unrelenting stream of coronavirus-related news doesn’t tend to help, either.

It’s not surprising that people around the world are feeling anxious and scared right now. If you’ve had trouble coping with your anxiety, here are three techniques you can try at home to find some peace. Read More

It maintains its previously-established timeline of starting Phase II trials with COVID patients as soon as the fourth quarter of the year.

AB201 was originally conceived as an anti-blood clotting agent for heart attack patients and already passed Phase II trials for that purpose. Those same properties are thought to be of potential value to COVID-19 patients whose immune systems are inducing blood clots or inflammatory responses that create life-threatening side effects.

In a statement, Arca CEO Michael Bristow said the drug could continue to be useful for COVID patients in a world where a vaccine is widely available.

“AB201’s differentiated mechanism of action may also allow for use in combination with other COVID-19 therapeutics and provide a potential treatment for those patients who cannot take vaccines or for whom vaccines are not effective,” he said.

Arca’s stock declined 4.86% in early trading Tuesday, a stark difference to when its price almost quadrupled to nearly $20 per share when it first announced plans to repurpose the drug.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC