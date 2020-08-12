Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



ARCA Biopharma sets September as target for first application on potential COVID treatment

By Dan Mika — 

WESTMINSTER — Gene therapy maker ARCA biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO) said it completed initial talks with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over its plans to test its primary drug candidate as a treatment for severe COVID-19-related blood clotting.

In a statement, the Westminster company said it now plans to submit an Investigational New Drug application in September, which is required before a drug developer can start human trials or ship experimental drugs across state lines.

It maintains its previously-established timeline of starting Phase II trials with COVID patients as soon as the fourth quarter of the year.

AB201 was originally conceived as an anti-blood clotting agent for heart attack patients and already passed Phase II trials for that purpose. Those same properties are thought to be of potential value to COVID-19 patients whose immune systems are inducing blood clots or inflammatory responses that create life-threatening side effects.

In a statement, Arca CEO Michael Bristow said the drug could continue to be useful for COVID patients in a world where a vaccine is widely available.

“AB201’s differentiated mechanism of action may also allow for use in combination with other COVID-19 therapeutics and provide a potential treatment for those patients who cannot take vaccines or for whom vaccines are not effective,” he said.

Arca’s stock declined 4.86% in early trading Tuesday, a stark difference to when its price almost quadrupled to nearly $20 per share when it first announced plans to repurpose the drug.

