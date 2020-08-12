2 dozen local firms recognized in Inc. 5,000

Inc. magazine’s rankings of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the United States featured more than two dozen firms from cities throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions.
Local honorees represent a vast array of industries from cannabis edibles to satellite manufacturers to software developers to paleo-friendly snack makers.
“As a company, we’ve made it a priority to invest in smart, deliberate growth and new hires as we work to deliver consistently innovative solutions for our customers,” said George Stafford, CEO and president of Blue Canyon Technologies Inc., which was the highest ranked local firm on Inc.’s list. “This prestigious ranking once again demonstrates our leadership in the space industry and the opportunity we offer to new, innovative talent.”
- Inc. 5000 Ranking 698: Blue Canyon Technologies, Lafayette
- 824: TurboTenant, Fort Collins
- 841: Visiqua, Boulder
- 1,169: Wild Zora, Loveland
- 1,237: Bonusly, Boulder
- 1,305: Xero Shoes, Broomfield
- 1,487: Limina, Longmont
- 1,643: CanSource, Longmont
- 1,699: Agile Partnering, Boulder
- 1,725: The Natural Dog Co., Loveland
- 1,821: Unified Building Group, Louisville
- 2,074: Wana Brands, Boulder
- 2,176: Office Evolution, Louisville
- 2,295: Ziggi’s Coffee, Longmont
- 2,306: Bridgewater Homes, Loveland
- 2,352: Solid Power, Louisville
- 2,511: Hayden Outdoors Real Estate, Windsor
- 2,598: Gorilla Logic, Broomfield
- 3,130: Realware, Longmont
- 3,183: Acertara Acoustic Laboratories, Longmont
- 3,284: StickerGiant, Longmont
- 3,423: Cheba Hut Toasted Subs, Fort Collins
- 3,532: Corkat Data Solutions, Loveland
- 3,739: MDScripts, Boulder
- 3,822: Madwire, Fort Collins
- 3,839: DevelopIntelligence, Superior
- 3,942: Canidium, Fort Collins
- 4,097: Datavail, Broomfield
- 4,619: Creative Alignments, Boulder
- 4,918: Asset Protect One Inc., Westminster
“It is a true honor for Ziggi’s Coffee to be included on such a prominent and well-respected list,” said Ziggi’s co-founder Brandon Knudsen. “From our franchise owners to our baristas, this momentous milestone could only be achieved through our commitment to working together as a team.”
