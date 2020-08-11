Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Wyo. hemp farmers’ drug trafficking charges dismissed

By BizWest Staff — 

CHEYENNE — Hemp growers Debra Palm-Egle and Joshua Egle, who were charged with drug trafficking offenses following a 2019 raid on their farm, recently had those charges dismissed by a Laramie County judge, according to the Wyoming Business Report.

The outlet reported that the pair was found to have been growing hemp with THC content as high as 0.6%. Wyoming law defines hemp as cannabis with 0.3% TCH or less.

The judge determined that the farmers intended to grow hemp, not marijuana.


 