Wyo. hemp farmers’ drug trafficking charges dismissed

CHEYENNE — Hemp growers Debra Palm-Egle and Joshua Egle, who were charged with drug trafficking offenses following a 2019 raid on their farm, recently had those charges dismissed by a Laramie County judge, according to the Wyoming Business Report.

The outlet reported that the pair was found to have been growing hemp with THC content as high as 0.6%. Wyoming law defines hemp as cannabis with 0.3% TCH or less.

Sponsored Content 3 Ways to Handle Anxiety About the Coronavirus Pandemic

Though medical professionals are learning more about the coronavirus pandemic every day, the unknown can be stressful for anyone. An unrelenting stream of coronavirus-related news doesn’t tend to help, either.

It’s not surprising that people around the world are feeling anxious and scared right now. If you’ve had trouble coping with your anxiety, here are three techniques you can try at home to find some peace. Read More

The judge determined that the farmers intended to grow hemp, not marijuana.