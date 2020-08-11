State’s Office of Information Technology chief leaving post

DENVER — Colorado’s chief information officer and executive director Theresa Szczurek is leaving her position with the state on Sept. 4.

Anthony Neal-Graves, Colorado Broadband Office executive director and OIT chief operations officer, will serve as interim CIO as Gov. Jared Polis’ office searches for a permanent appointee, according to a state news release.

“The opportunity to serve Colorado has been an extremely rewarding and meaningful journey. Information technology is essential to many state services. It has been an honor and privilege to work on behalf of the governor and his administration as a catalyst for change, side-by-side with my team of employees who are passionately committed to serving the people in this beautiful state we call home. I came in to pursue a passionate purpose, did what needed to be done, and now am ready to move on to the next opportunity,” Szczurek said in a prepared statement.

Szczurek has occupied the CIO position since January 2019.

“We can’t thank Theresa enough for her work to advance the state’s IT culture and enhance virtual access to government services in Colorado. She dedicated herself to improving customer satisfaction and ensuring that these essential services are delivered effectively and efficiently to Coloradans,” Polis said in a statement. “Theresa has also been critical in helping the state leverage IT to weather the impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic. We wish her the best as she takes the next step in her career.”

