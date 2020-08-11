New bank branches, loan offices planned across region

A series of new bank branches and loan production offices are being planned in Fort Collins and Broomfield.
Additionally, Fort Collins-based Bank of Colorado was recently approved for a new loan production office in Flagstaff, Arizona.
New loan-production offices are often precursors to the establishment of new bank branches.
Ent Credit Union
Colorado Springs-based Ent recently filed planning documents for a new 8,000-square-foot service center at 1107 W. Drake Road in Fort Collins.
The application, submitted on Ent’s behalf by engineering firm Galloway & Co. Inc., specifically relates to a parking lot reconfiguration needed to install a new ATM at the Drake Road site.
The new branch is expected to open in spring 2021, according to an Ent spokesman.
Ent has been on a Northern Colorado expansion spree of late. The credit union, which currently has a location in Firestone, is planning two other branches in Fort Collins, as well in Timnath, Loveland and Windsor.
Gateway First Bank
Ent isn’t the only institution looking to expand its presence in Northern Colorado.
In July, the Colorado Banking Board approved Oklahoma-based Gateway First Bank to open a loan production facility at 155 E. Boardwalk Drive in Fort Collins.
This is Gateway’s fourth such approval for a Northern Colorado office since February.
The bank has been approved for loan offices in Loveland, Greeley and Firestone. There are additional Colorado Gateway First loan offices in Westminster and Greenwood Village.
Alpine Bank
Glenwood Springs-based Alpine Bank was also approved last month for a new loan office in Fort Collins at 125 S. Howes St.
Alpine also submitted plans this year for a Fort Collins branch at 1619 S. College Ave.
The institution opened its first Boulder branch at 2375 Canyon Blvd. in early 2019.
First Western Trust Bank
Denver’s First Western Trust Bank was approved in July by regulators to establish a new Broomfield branch at 390 Interlocken Crescent.
The bank has existing offices throughout the Front Range including in Fort Collins and Boulder.
Late last year, longtime First National Bank Boulder and Broomfield market manager Bonifacio Sandoval was hired by First Western to expand its operations into Broomfield.
