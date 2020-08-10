Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Colorado monthly pot sales eclipse $200M for first time

By Lucas High — 

BOULDER — In June, monthly retail marijuana sales in Colorado surpassed $200 million for the first time, according to data from BDS Analytics Inc., a Boulder-based cannabis market intelligence and research company.

Sales in the state grew 5% consecutively from May 2020 and over 30% year-over-year compared to June 2019, BDS reported.

The first half of 2020 saw nearly $1 billion in cannabis sales in Colorado, as receipts totaled $980 million. That’s up 19% from the same period in 2019.

