Surna inks $2.8M deal, largest in firm’s history

BOULDER — Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), a Boulder-based manufacturer of growhouse equipment for the cannabis industry, announced this week a $2.8 million sales contract to develop a cultivation operation in Illinois, the richest deal in the firm’s history.

That $2.8 million is more than the company booked in quarterly revenue in the first quarter, when the firm posted sales of $1.81 million.

The contract, which calls for 66,000 square feet of cannabis cultivation, drying and processing areas, comes at a critical juncture for Surna. As recently as June, the firm reported in regulatory disclosures that it has concerns about its long-term viability in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide economic downturn.

In Illinois, the firm is under contract to provide a full suite of climate-control products and technologies for the cultivation and processing spaces, according to a Surna news release.

“The team at Surna has worked diligently to secure the largest single contract in the company’s history,” Surna CEO Tony McDonald said in a prepared statement. “Now our operations and controls departments will be hard at work ensuring the delivery of a precisely controlled environment and on-time delivery of equipment to meet our customer’s requirements.”