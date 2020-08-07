Surna inks $2.8M deal, largest in firm’s history

BOULDER — Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), a Boulder-based manufacturer of growhouse equipment for the cannabis industry, announced this week a $2.8 million sales contract to develop a cultivation operation in Illinois, the richest deal in the firm’s history.
That $2.8 million is more than the company booked in quarterly revenue in the first quarter, when the firm posted sales of $1.81 million.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
The contract, which calls for 66,000 square feet of cannabis cultivation, drying and processing areas, comes at a critical juncture for Surna. As recently as June, the firm reported in regulatory disclosures that it has concerns about its long-term viability in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide economic downturn.
In Illinois, the firm is under contract to provide a full suite of climate-control products and technologies for the cultivation and processing spaces, according to a Surna news release.
“The team at Surna has worked diligently to secure the largest single contract in the company’s history,” Surna CEO Tony McDonald said in a prepared statement. “Now our operations and controls departments will be hard at work ensuring the delivery of a precisely controlled environment and on-time delivery of equipment to meet our customer’s requirements.”
BOULDER — Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), a Boulder-based manufacturer of growhouse equipment for the cannabis industry, announced this week a $2.8 million sales contract to develop a cultivation operation in Illinois, the richest deal in the firm’s history.
That $2.8 million is more than the company booked in quarterly revenue in the first quarter, when the firm posted sales of $1.81 million.
Sponsored Content
A Multi-Dimensional Approach to Sustained Economic Recovery
If asked to identify any emerging theme resulting from the events of 2020, I’d have to say that we are challenging historical norms at a record-setting pace. There is a large degree of discord in our political system regarding the state of our economy and the suggestions on how to fix it are endless.
The contract, which calls for 66,000 square feet of cannabis cultivation, drying and processing areas, comes at a critical juncture for Surna. As recently as June, the firm reported in regulatory disclosures that it has concerns about its long-term viability in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide economic downturn.
In Illinois, the firm is under contract to provide a full suite of climate-control products and technologies for the cultivation and processing spaces, according to a Surna news release.
“The team at Surna has worked diligently to secure the largest single contract in the company’s history,” Surna CEO Tony McDonald said in a prepared statement. “Now our operations and controls departments will be hard at work ensuring the delivery of a precisely controlled environment and on-time delivery of equipment to meet our customer’s requirements.”
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!