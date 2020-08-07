Funding Friday: Sana, Unsupervised.com, VC merger

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

This week’s notable rounds:

Boulder’s Blue Note Ventures formally announced a merger with Kansas City’s Firebrand Ventures on Monday, kicking off its first combined venture fund by raising at least $36 million of its $40 million target. The fund, which will go forward under the Firebrand name, is focused broadly on technology companies outside of coastal startup hotspots like Silicon Valley, New York City and Boston.

Lafayette’s Sana Health Inc. raised $5.8 million, with $3.2 million left in the round, to fund the company’s clinical trials that are testing whether its audio-visual stimulus masks are useful in calming pain from fibromyalgia and neuropathic patients.

Unsupervised.com Inc. , a Boulder developer of machine learning software, raised $5.7 million for what the company says is going to be used for scaling with new customer demand.

Other rounds this week (source: SEC)

August 6: OnKure Inc., Boulder, $1 million raised via convertible promissory note.