CoBank’s DTC headquarters building fetches $120M

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — A Denver Tech Center office building that serves as headquarters for CoBank has sold for $120 million.

BusinessDen reports that the 11-story building at 6340 S. Fiddlers Green Circle in Greenwood Village was purchased by 6340 Fiddlers Green Circle LP. The building encompasses more than 240,000 square feet.


 