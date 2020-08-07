CoBank’s DTC headquarters building fetches $120M

DENVER — A Denver Tech Center office building that serves as headquarters for CoBank has sold for $120 million.
BusinessDen reports that the 11-story building at 6340 S. Fiddlers Green Circle in Greenwood Village was purchased by 6340 Fiddlers Green Circle LP. The building encompasses more than 240,000 square feet.
