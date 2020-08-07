Clovis earnings disappoint as COVID slows new patient starts

BOULDER — Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is hampering the rate of new patients seeking treatment for ovarian and prostate cancer.

The Boulder pharmaceutical firm posted revenues of $39.9 million and a loss of $1.15 per share in the previous quarter, missing Wall Street consensus estimates by $4.75 million and 10 cents respectively, according to data from finance site Seeking Alpha.

Clovis’ overall loss was $92.2 million for the period.

The vast majority of the revenue came from the company’s flagship ovarian-cancer treatment Rubraca, which showed sales increases of 21% from the same period last year. However, CEO Patrick Mahaffy said sales were depressed because cancer clinics are seeing fewer new patients as COVID-19 continues to be the prime health concern across the world.

“Second-quarter revenues were negatively affected, largely due to fewer new patient starts, as oncology practices and patients adjusted to the impact of the virus in the U.S. and Europe,” he said in a statement.

Revenues from Rubraca decreased 6% from the first quarter of the year to the second, the company said.

Clovis raised $85 million from new stock sales in May after Rubraca was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prostate cancer patients.