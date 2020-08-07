Boulder Reservoir to undergo maintenance

BOULDER — Access to Boulder Reservoir will be limited from September through March while the reservoir is drained to allow the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District and the city of Boulder to perform maintenance on the reservoir and its dams.

Reservoir water levels will be significantly lower than normal, as is typical every five or 10 years when maintenance is performed.

The reservoir basin will be closed to all water-based activities, including boating, watercraft, fishing, swimming, wading and other on-water recreation once the reservoir drawdown begins Sept. 1. Passive recreation opportunities such as walking, cycling and running will still be available. The main trail along the north shore will remain open, but access to the shoreline will be restricted. Trails in the vicinity of the north and south dams may be periodically impacted during periods of construction in those areas.

People with reservoir permits and passes may receive a partial refund or credit on their purchase, available through Aug. 23.