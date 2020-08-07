Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



August 7, 2020: Retail Real Estate is Ruffled & Annett James

By Dan Mika — 

In this week’s podcast, Lucas High and Dan Mika chat about how the wave of department store and retail closures are shaping some of the area’s most prominent destinations, and Dan speaks with Annett James of the NAACP of Boulder County about its new corporate sponsorship program.

Sponsors for this podcast include: Chartered Technology, DaVinci Sign Systems and FMS Bank.


 