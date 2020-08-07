August 7, 2020: Retail Real Estate is Ruffled & Annett James

In this week’s podcast, Lucas High and Dan Mika chat about how the wave of department store and retail closures are shaping some of the area’s most prominent destinations, and Dan speaks with Annett James of the NAACP of Boulder County about its new corporate sponsorship program.
Sponsored Content
A Multi-Dimensional Approach to Sustained Economic Recovery
If asked to identify any emerging theme resulting from the events of 2020, I’d have to say that we are challenging historical norms at a record-setting pace. There is a large degree of discord in our political system regarding the state of our economy and the suggestions on how to fix it are endless.
