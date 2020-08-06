SBDC seminar to help businesses succeed by identifying secret, restrictive rules

GREELEY — The East Colorado Small Business Development Center will teach people to get out of the way — or, rather, out of their own way — in the August EPIC seminar series.

The Entrepreneurs, Professionals & Investors Community series, called EPIC, will host the event on Aug. 11. Jaymi Anderson, a certified life coach and founder of Seek Purpose Life Coaching, will lead the online seminar. Her specialty is helping individuals discover their gifts, get unstuck and take intentional steps toward the life they want to live.

Participants at the free seminar, which runs from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., will learn that “limiting beliefs are the secret rules we accept that can hold us back from the goals and success we desire. They are often buried so deep that we don’t immediately understand how they affect us,” according to the SBDC’s website announcement.

The program will work through common limiting beliefs, what to do when they are encountered, and how to move past them to achieve success.